Ex-MLB player Carl Crawford sued for $1M after boy drowns at his Houston home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The father of a 5-year-old boy who drowned at the Houston home of former MLB player Carl Crawford is suing the one-time pro athlete for $1 million.Liban Hersi filed the lawsuit against Crawford on June 9, seeking "compensation for the loss of the care, maintenance, support services, advice, counsel and reasonable contributions he would have received from his son Kasen Hersi had he lived," according to court documents.Houston police were called to the home May 23 for a reported drowning at the home on Mansfield Street in northwest Houston that property and business records list as belonging to Crawford.Police said Kasen was visiting Crawford's home with a friend of his mother's and her two children. Kasen was swimming in the pool when he began to have trouble breathing, and the woman, later identified as Bethany Lartigue, jumped in to save him. Both were unresponsive when police arrived and later declared dead at a hospital, police said.Liban also seeks "compensation for mental anguish, emotional pain and torment" for the loss of his son.The investigation is still ongoing.Crawford, 38, is a Houston native who last played in the major leagues in 2016 with the Dodgers.