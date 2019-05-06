Caretaker shot to death at group home in northwest Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who dedicated his life to caring for people with mental disabilities is being identified by loved ones as the victim of an early-morning shooting in northwest Houston.

The family says 33-year-old Antonio Anderson was the man who was found shot to death, just feet from the front door at the home in the 7200 block of Edmont near West Montgomery.

He was found around 2:45 a.m. Monday after about five or six people heard someone trying to break into a side door. When they went outside, they found Anderson on the ground with a gunshot wound.

"They've taken a pillar of the community. This is ridiculous," said Anderson's cousin, Maria Jackson.

No gun was found inside or outside of the home and detectives say they don't have much information.

"He did not deserve this. He was a hardworking young man, he was there for his mom, he was there for these people. They don't know what they've done," said cousin Antoinette Parks.

The family is now holding out hope that justice will be served for Anderson.

"And if you all know who this person is, turn them in. He just killed somebody who didn't do nothing. He was at his own home and wasn't bothering nobody," said Jackson.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Houston Police Department.



