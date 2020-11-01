coronavirus texas

Unemployed Texans are required again to search for work to keep benefits

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texans now have to show proof of work search in order to continue receiving unemployment benefits.

The Texas Workforce Commission paused the requirement during the pandemic, but it's been put back into place as of Nov. 1.

"The COVID-19 crisis has been difficult for everyone, creating new challenges for workers, employers and their families," said TWC Executive Director Ed Serna last month. "Let me be clear: we are not over it. But we're seeing employment opportunities begin to bounce back in Texas as our economy restarts. There are opportunities out there and getting Texans back to work and businesses up and running again will create even more."

Normally, Texans on unemployment are required to look for work. In the Houston area, people are supposed to complete at least three work search activities in order to keep unemployment every week.

The video above is expect advice on how to nail a virtual job interview.
