HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We know it's something many of you are asking: Who's hiring in Houston?
Whether you're looking for part-time or full-time work, or a career change, we're giving you a list of jobs every week.
03/26/2020
Clear Creek ISD is hosting a virtual teacher job fair now through April 4.
Interested applicants must apply online first for current job openings for next school year. Teachers will then have the opportunity to upload a two-minute video through CCISD's Flipgrid profile under the campuses or departments of choice.
Applications and videos must be submitted no later than April 4.
Campus and department staff will reach out to those they are interested in connecting with further.
For information and directions on using Flipgrid, visit the CCISD job fair page.
03/23/2020
Metro Houston is looking to fill several positions including Transit Bus Repair, Collision Repair Worker, and a Cleaner Bus Maintenance employee.
Instacart - the online grocery delivery service has announced they are hiring 300 thousand employees over the next three months of that 18K new full service shoppers will be hired in texas alone.
Papa John's announced it is hiring 20,000 new team members immediately.
You can search careers on the Papa John's website.
CVS Health said it needs to fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country. Positions include store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees and member/customer service professionals.
Many roles will be filled by existing CVS Health clients who had to furlough workers, including Hilton and Marriott.
The company also announced it will be awarding bonuses, ranging from $150 to $500, to employees, such as pharmacists and other health care professionals, who are required to be at CVS facilities to assist patients and customers.
Store associates, managers and other site-based hourly employees are also included in that group.
CVS Health employees will also have access to the Employee Relief Fund.
Search CVS careers here.
03/20/20
Walmart announced it is hiring 150,000 more employees through the end of May to help keep up with the demand. 15K of which are needed in Texas!
If you're interested, go to their careers page.
Domino's stores across the greater Houston area are looking to hire 1,000 team members.
The stores provide a contactless delivery option to customers, while still also offering carryout to those who prefer it.
If you're interested, apply on the Domino's website.
Kroger is hiring 10,000 extra workers across their retail stores, manufacturing plants and distribution centers amid the coronavirus outbreak, a company spokeswoman confirmed.
If you're interested, you must apply on Kroger's website. The company said you could land a job within several days of applying.
Leaders from Randall's and H-E-B have announced they are also hiring. Click the following links to visit their job portals.
H-E-B job portal: careers.heb.com
Randall's job portal: albertsonscompanies.com/careers/randalls-careers.html
03/18/20
Amazon is hiring 100,000 additional workers to meet the demand. The company is looking to add extra full-time and part-time positions for warehouse and delivery workers.
Through the end of April, it will raise pay for these employees by $2 per hour.
You can search jobs here on the Amazon website.
Amazon says employees in the Houston area can now earn up to $18 per hour.
Team Industrial Services, Inc. : Bolting Technician
03/04/20
Pay: $18.00 - $22.00/hr.
Job Description:
The Technical Bolting Technician is responsible for executing technical bolting and joint integrity services in accordance with approving site and company procedures
Suppressed- Professional Motorcoach Operator (Bus Driver)
03/04/20
Pay: $15.00 - $21.00/hr.
Job Description:
Motorcoach Driver transports people by bus on regularly scheduled intrastate and interstate trips
U.S. Census Bureau: Enumerator/Census Takers
03/04/20
Pay: $22.00 - $24.00/hr.
Job Description:
Duties and Responsibilities:
Use automated smart phone or laptop computers to conduct job activities
Review assigned work to locate households for verifying addresses and/or conducting interviews
Update address lists and maps
Advice Insurance Group, LLC: Insurance Agency Manager
02/19/20
Job Description:
Pay: $50K - $70K/yr.
The ideal candidate should have both Property and Casualty and Life and Health licenses
The position requires management experience preferably in the insurance industry (Independent Insurance Agency experience is preferred)
Employee management, business development and operations management are key to this position
Consideration will be given to the qualified candidate who is willing to enter the insurance industry but one who has had prior management experience with a proven success record
Parsons House Cypress, LLC: Assisted Living Director
02/18/20
Job Description:
Pay: $62K/yr.
Parsons House Cypress Independent and Assisted Living community is seeking a full time, experienced, compassionate Assisted Living Director to manage our assisted living program
The desired candidate must have past experience supervising care of up to 65 residents in an Assisted Living or Nursing Home setting
We are an established family-owned independent and assisted living community that puts people first and provides the best service possible while nurturing an environment where everything feels genuine
If you share this vision we would love to meet you. We invite you to apply for an opportunity to be a part of our team and help us to make an impact on the lives of seniors.
Meineke: Inspector
02/19/20
Job Description:
Pay:$15/hr.
Inspects truck accessories, air lines and electric circuits, and reports needed repairs
Examines vehicles for damage, and drives vehicle to detect malfunctions
Tests vehicle components for wear, damage, or improper adjustment, using mechanical or electrical devices
Applies inspection sticker to vehicles that pass inspection, and rejection sticker to vehicles that fail
Prepares report on each vehicle for follow-up action by owner or police
Prepares and keeps record of vehicles delivered
The Friedkin Group, Inc.: IT Service Desk Manager
02/05/20
Job Description:
The Friedkin Group is looking for an experienced and highly qualified Service Desk Manager to lead the Service Desk department across the enterprise. The role will require the capability & experience to deliver an excellent customer focused experience. This is a leadership role and must act as a role model for the team, entrusting confidence through superior character, equanimity and demonstrated technical acumen.
Responsibilities:
Develop, manage and coach customer help desk specialists and application support analysts across multiple locations to deliver exceptional customer experience
Monitor, report, and analyze team performance to drive improvement in KPIs
Ex: Call Quality, Response Time, Accuracy, Resolution Time, etc.
Identify training gaps and assist in building educational opportunities to correct gaps
Manage expectations and coordinate training opportunities including timelines
Silicone Specialties, Inc.:Warehouse/Delivery Driver
02/05/20
Job Description:
Pay: $16 - $18/hr. This position is a mixed role between warehouse work and delivery driving. Delivery driving will be in the Houston/Metroplex area.
We are looking for a bright, motivated, and talented candidate to join our team in an effort to provide excellent customer service from every aspect and department of our business.
Delivery Driving Duties:
Driving delivery vehicle for pick up and delivery in Houston Metroplex area
Have and maintain a clean driving record
Pentagon Freight Services, Inc.: Air and Ocean Agents I, II, or III
02/05/20
Job Description:
The Air and Ocean Export Agent is responsible for coordinating outbound ocean freight shipments to their destination while providing exceptional customer service.
Responsibilities
Creates export documentation for outgoing shipments and ensures accuracy of all documentation
Has knowledge and understanding of AES filing requirements
Review shipping requirements and identify the most cost-effective methods
Ensure documentation is accurately processed, distributed and released to carrier, customers and agents in a timely manner
Communicate with overseas agents to ensure proper pre-alerts
01/29/20
Sam Houston State University is looking to hire a Specialist IV Career Services Counselor. Pay ranges between $3,128 - $4,568/month.
Job Description:
Educational and Experience Requirement
Bachelor's degree in counseling, student development, or related field
Master's degree is desirable
Two years experience in career/life counseling or related field
Counselor practicum/internship training experience desirable
Additional education may be considered in lieu of experience
Vanco Ring Gasket Specialty - CNC Lathe Operator
01/29/20
Vanco Ring Gasket Specialty wants to hire a CNC Lathe Operator. Pay is between $18 - $24/hr.
Job Description:
Rapidly growing company looking to hire multiple CNC Machinists for both day and evening shift
Pay rate is dependent on experience
Minimum 3 years experience required
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
Produce quality parts by setting up and operating CNC Lathes and other production equipment; prefer candidate with Fanuc control experience to operate 3-axis machine
PVE, LLC - Project Architect
01/29/20
PVE, LLC needs to hire a Project Architect. Pay is $49,899/year
Job Description:
Quality control of the design function
Create architectural designs based on verbal concepts provided by client or principal
Conceptualize, prepare and complete architecture design concepts, design sketches, presentation drawings, working drawings, shop drawings, diagrams, schedules and other computer or drafted documents from as required on a project
Maintenance Technician - Night Shift
01/22/20
Whirlwind Steel Buildings and Components is looking to hire a Maintenance Technician who is responsible for ensuring optimal operation of machinery and mechanical equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements on engines, motors, pneumatic tools, conveyor systems, and production machines; following diagrams, sketches, operations manuals, manufacturer's instructions, and engineering specifications; troubleshooting malfunctions.
National Tank Service - Shuttle Driver
01/22/20
We're looking for a Shuttle Driver for our shop in LaPorte, TX
National Tank Services, a division of Trimac, is a North American leader in the cleaning and maintenance industry.
With over 39 locations, National Tank Services offers career progression, competitive pay, benefits, and job security.
Pay:
$18.00 - $20.00 an hour / plus overtime
Hours:
All Shifts - Must be flexible
12-hour shifts
Duties/Responsibilities:
No highway travel required
Shuttling trailers on the customer yard (hauling wastewater loads from Houston NTS to Bayport NTS)
Benefits
Paid weekly direct deposit
Paid orientation training
Holiday and vacation pay
Medical, dental, and vision insurance
401 (K)Profit sharing with company match (fully vested after 3 years)
Rose International
01/22/20
Rose International is looking to hire in their Human Resources department.
They're looking for someone with strong people skills, advanced Excel skills and experience with H-R software like SAP.
Pay is $15 to $17 an hour.
360TXC
01/22/20
360TXC is hiring for a project coordinator.
Pay is $13.50 to $18 an hour.
You will coordinate tasks like schedule and risk management along with administrative duties and project documentation.
Sage Enviro Tech Management.
01/22/20
Sage Enviro Tech Management.They're looking for someone to operate a hydroblaster OR power washer.
Pay is $16 to $21 an hour.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More