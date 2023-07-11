Driver crashes into Spring-area garage, pushing parked car through back wall

SkyEye flew over the scene, where both cars were still face-to-face. Thanks to the new hole, you can see straight through the garage and into the back yard.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- There's a lot of damage to repair after a driver crashed into a garage in the Spring area on Tuesday.

The crash happened in the 24800 block of Giltspur Way, Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said.

The driver reportedly crashed into the detached garage of the home, pushing a second vehicle out of the back and into a tree.

Photos from Pct. 4 show the second vehicle surrounded by debris behind the garage it was parked in. Thanks to the new hole, photos show straight through the garage and into the back yard.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where both cars were still face-to-face. The hazard lights were seen flashing on the car that crashed into the garage.

The driver was transported to the hospital out of precaution with minor injuries, Pct. 4 said.

It's unclear what exactly led up to the crash. The driver lives at the home, authorities said.