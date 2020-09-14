car into building

Car crashes into Houston church leaving thousands of dollars in damage

A congregation is looking at thousands of dollars' worth of damage after a car crashed into a church in southeast Houston on Monday.

Luckily, no one was injured in the crash. However, the piano, guitar, bass, communion dishes, pulpit and more inside of the New Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church were damaged.

Pictures taken by one member show the vehicle sitting directly in the middle of the sanctuary where people would normally congregate.





Pastor Ronald Stevesmith said he received a call about the accident that destroyed the 40-year-old building. He also said the road to repairing the destruction will not be easy, and money will be needed.

"We have to pick up the pieces and see how we can rebuild, find a place to worship on Sunday. We're going to need money to replace," Pastor Stevesmith said. "This may be a stumbling block but not a stopping block. We'll rebuild and do what's necessary for this community."

Houston police said the suspect fled the vehicle and began walking down the street, where he was later detained and taken to the hospital. It is unknown if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or if he was suffering from a mental issue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashreligionchurchcar into buildinginvestigationdriver
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR INTO BUILDING
Woman crashes into Buc-ee's while having seizure
2 dead, 2 injured after vehicle crashes into business in Spring
1 dead after pickup crashed into building in SE Houston
Car crashes into motel front office, killing 2
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baytown officer indicted in killing of Pamela Turner last year
Taco Bell introduces Jalapeno Noir to its menu
This is how many people will be allowed back at Lakewood
Hurricane Sally gains Category 2 strength ahead of landfall
Hobby Lobby raising employees minimum wage pay
Mom and son kicked off flight for not wearing mask
Houston expands office for human trafficking
Show More
Ted Cruz says he doesn't want to join the Supreme Court
Andrew Gillum, 2018 Fla. gubernatorial nominee, says he is bisexual
20-year-old with disability shot and killed in her sleep
100 acres of land purchased as 'safe haven' for Black people
Amazon seeking 100,000 people for warehouse jobs
More TOP STORIES News