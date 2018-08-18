BUSINESS

Tesla stock drops after Elon Musk describes his 'excruciating' year

Tesla shares dropped nearly 9 percent after the New York Times reported stress is taking a heavy toll on CEO Elon Musk. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
Tesla shares dropped nearly nine percent after the New York Times reported stress is taking a heavy toll on CEO Elon Musk.

In the devastating report, Musk told the Times he has been working up to 120 hours a week and taking Ambien to get to sleep.

Musk created a stir last week when he tweeted that he wanted to take Tesla private.

Tesla closed at $305 a share, down 30 points Friday.

This week alone Tesla has lost $8 billion in shareholder value.
