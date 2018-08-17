BUSINESS

River Oaks Theatre could have Amazon as new owner in possible acquisition of cinema chain

Amazon considering buying theater chain

Amazon could soon be running your local cinema.

The company is reportedly looking to buy the Landmark Theater chain. Landmark has more than 50 locations across the country, including the River Oaks Theatre.

Amazon isn't the only one interested. A company backed by billionaires Todd Wagner and Mark Cuban is also looking to take over.

Amazon recently announced an agreement to launch Prime Video on Comcast's Xfinity X1, in an effort to continue to battle Netflix for the stronghold in the online streaming video business.
