Houston strip club set to reopen as restaurant Friday night

However, an adult entertainment club in southwest Houston is planning to open its doors after midnight Friday.
Club Onyx will open as a restaurant with entertainment.
A club representative sent ABC13 the following statement:
"We are opening as a restaurant. We have a 50 percent liquor license as required by the Governor. We will have social distancing inside and in the wait line. Customer and employee safety is a priority. All staff will wear masks."
According to the club's Instagram page, customers must RSVP via their website.
When asked about the club reopening, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said only specific classes of businesses are allowed to begin operating again under strict guidelines.
"Let me be very clear," Turner said. "If you don't fall under those categories authorized by the governor, I fully anticipate for you not to open. The fire marshals as well as HPD have the authority to make sure you do not open."
