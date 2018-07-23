BUSINESS

Kegg's candies to close its Houston-area stores after 72 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Kegg's Candies to close its Houston-area stores after 72 years (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Candy lovers are not going to like this. The popular store Kegg's Candies announced that they will be closing their doors on July 31.

Since 1946, the company has been serving the Houston community with their favorite chocolates and treats.

The owner, Carl Bartuch Jr., said a "slow economy" was the reason for the business's closure.

Kegg's Candies located at 4934 Beechnut will offer 25 percent off their treats while supplies last.


Some of the staff members are now working at the Chocolate Bar, which will soon begin making some of Kegg's most popular items like pecan crisps, pecan clusters and English toffee.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessstore closingchocolatecandyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Walmart to jump into the streaming video business
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in trial
Wells Fargo refunding tens of millions of dollars to customers for hidden charges
Update your style at 3 new Houston shops selling women's clothing
More Business
Top Stories
4 bodies recovered in San Marcos apartment fire
PHOTOS: Suspect and Houston doctor just before shooting
S. Loop to be closed through noon due to construction delay
Coast Guard raises duck boat that sank in Missouri
Photo shows family together before deadly duck boat accident
5 easy ways to make cash on the side without leaving home
Hundreds search for 20-year-old who vanished while jogging
Walmart to jump into the streaming video business
Show More
Chick-fil-A testing make-at-home meal kits in Atlanta
Facebook Live shooting victim now able to whisper and eat
Woman finds boyfriend shot to death in driveway in NE Houston
Best 'In My Feelings' challenge? Dentist's dance goes viral
Typhoon Texas set to host week-long Christmas in July
More News