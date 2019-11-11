Build A Better Life: Health Tips



Build A Better Life

HCA Houston and ABC13 bring you health tips and information to help you "Build a Better Life". Learn how to be proactive in your health journey, get the latest insights and tried and true methods to keep your body in top shape, and more.

TIP: Exercise and Proactive Care
EMBED More News Videos

Build A Better Life, Tip 1: Excersise & Proactive Care



Fitness is an important part of keeping your body healthy, but there are several other factors involved. Whether you are dealing with a minor sports injury or need orthopedic surgery, you can trust HCA's specialists to create a treatment plan tailored to your specific needs. LEARN MORE





HCA Houston Healthcare is the leading provider of health care in the Houston area, and employs 15,000 people. They serve almost a million patients every year, and provide over $2 billion in charity care annually.

Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cold front rolls through Monday afternoon-evening
Boy who saved his siblings during drug cartel attack recalls what happened
Texas substitute teacher fired after allegedly beating student
Man who got out of car in middle of highway hit by driver
ABC13's Morning News
Funeral preparations finalized for honorary officer Abigail
Lost teenager has cell phone GPS to thank for his safe return
Show More
Duck hunters discover Baytown woman's body near Ship Channel
Why is Veterans Day on November 11?
Video shows police handcuffing woman for selling churros
Veteran's family learns of Normandy service 75 years later
J.J. Watt's new shoe honors Korean War veteran grandpa
More TOP STORIES News