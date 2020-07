SPRING, Texas -- After six years of business in the Spring and Klein area, Brazilian Joe's announced that it will be permanently closing both its restaurant and food truck at the end of July.According to a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Brazilian-American eatery's last day of business will be July 30 from 4 to 8 p.m.Three years after starting their food truck business, Brazilian Joe's owners Jordan and Aline Fowell expanded their eatery into a brick-and-mortar restaurant in 2019 located at 19640 Kuykendahl Road, Spring.This content was provided by our partners at