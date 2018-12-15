Box truck explosion scatters debris on nearby cars

EMBED </>More Videos

A box truck explosion left a field of debris in the middle of a Boyle Heights street Friday night, but no injuries were reported. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
A box truck explosion left a field of debris in the middle of a street Friday night.

The incident was reported shortly before 6 p.m.

"I kind of saw the explosion go across my windshield. A bunch of debris just fell down on the ground and we got out and started looking at the cars next to me, their windows blown out a bit," witness Eric Nelson said.

His truck ended up being hit by debris.

Another witness at the scene captured video of the moment the box truck suddenly exploded.

In the Instagram video, the back of the truck suddenly ignites and bursts, sending debris all over nearby cars and into the street.

WATCH: Moment box truck explodes in middle of street
EMBED More News Videos

A witness captured the moment a box truck suddenly exploded in the middle of a Boyle Heights street on Friday night.


According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the remnants of the truck ended up near a gas station shortly after the explosion happened. Contrary to initial reports, authorities later confirmed that the truck did not crash into the gas station.

"We were just waiting at the light and then the explosion happened and I saw pieces coming down in front of me and just coming down on cars," witness Jovani Gomes said.

Los Angeles police said the explosion was possibly caused by a propane tank being transported inside the vehicle.

The driver and a passenger weren't injured, but were detained for questioning. They were transporting scrap metal and other recyclables.

The gas station was evacuated as a precaution, fire officials said. Investigators believe the explosion was accidental and not linked to terrorism or anything criminal.

The explosion remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosiontrucksinvestigationCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pastor addresses uproar over lavish anniversary gift to wife
Man dies after motorcycle slams into SUV during chase
Weekend closures planned for SH-288, US-290 and I-45
Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration
Police investigating after homeless man killed under bridge
Make sure glitter is actually edible before you eat it, FDA warns
TV meteorologist recovering from eye surgery at time of suicide
Pastor explains decision to buy wife Lamborghini for anniversary
Show More
Texas federal judge declares Obamacare unconstitutional
Teen tried saving twin brother's life after fatal shooting
Woman threatens to kill cop with large concrete chunk: Video
Neighbors outraged by low bond for child sex assault suspect
Fire destroys studio that made popular Houston creations
More News