Doctors recommend children 5 to 11 receive Pfizer booster ahead of the summer season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that the Pfizer booster shot would give eligible children increased protection from severe illness or death as COVID-19 cases have increased across the country.

A release from the CDC stated since March 2020 nationwide, more than 4.8 million children ages 5-11 have been diagnosed with COVID-19, including 15,000 have been hospitalized, and more than 180 children have died.

The CDC is expanding the Pfizer booster shot eligibility for children between the ages 5 to 11 and pushing the recommendation for children 12 and over who are immunocompromised to receive a second booster shot.

The health agency recommends that children ages 5 to 11 get the booster shot at least five months after their second dose.

Dr. Jim Versalovic, pathologist-in-chief at Texas Children's Hospital, said most children do not appear to experience adverse or severe reactions to the children's booster shot.

"I think it's still important to consider that booster dose beyond five months," Dr. Versalovic said. "It could be that parents might wait a little longer if a child has had a recent breakthrough infection. That's entirely reasonable because their immune systems have kicked in during the infection, so I think it's something they should feel free to discuss with their pediatrician and know that Texas Children's is ready to provide specific recommendations for children with health conditions."

Dr. Linda Yancey, an infectious disease specialist with Memorial Hermann, said it is essential for parents to remember it takes a couple of weeks for the vaccine to kick in as they prepare for summer.

"Children are less likely to get severe COVID, but that doesn't mean they are immune," Dr. Yancey said. "We have seen very severe cases among children. You are rolling the dice with an unvaccinated child. So it's very much recommended that you get your children vaccinated and get your children boosted, especially now because cases in the Houston area are rising."

For more information on the latest CDC recommendations, click here. Parents of 5-to-11-year-olds can also visit online at Texas Children's Hospital to schedule appointments for this booster dose at their closest Texas Children's Pediatrics practice.

