Judge denies bond for man charged with ambushing and shooting two brothers

Marlon Valdez is charged with killing two brothers in an ambush.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An 18-year-old has been charged with capital murder after an ambush shooting that killed two brothers in east Houston.

Marlon Valdez was in front of a judge on Monday morning.

"He stated during his interview he stated that he set up Josue Aguilar with the intent of luring him to the location where he would be ambushed by a gunman. Marlon Valdez stated that he used his personal cell phone to text and also used Snapchat to communicate with the complainants," said an officer in court.

Valdez didn't say anything in court except to tell the judge he is not a U.S. citizen, that he's from Mexico.

He is in jail with no bond.

Police say Valdez was arrested and charged after their investigation led them to a home on Maxey Rd., about a mile away from Thursday's shooting on Eastbrook.

Houston police surrounded a home with guns drawn in the 600 block of Maxey Rd., where investigators say they were led to following the shooting that left two dead and two wounded.

Valdez was picked up by SWAT and HPD from an apartment complex Saturday afternoon on a separate felony warrant for evading.

"We wanted all resources on hand to make sure if this goes down, no one gets injured," HPD assistant chief Henry Gaw said.

Police also say there is a search for possibly more suspects.
