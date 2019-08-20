Bomb threat sparks evacuation of Houston Walmart store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Walmart store on Houston's west side has reopened after a bomb threat sparked a flurry of law enforcement activity.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating at the store on Westpark at Highway 6.
Walmart says the store was evacuated around 5:14 p.m. Monday after a bomb threat was received.
SkyEye was over the scene, where a large group of employees in Walmart smocks were gathered outside, some distance away from the building.
The all-clear was given around 7:30 p.m., as employees headed back inside the store.
Walmart released this statement to ABC13 Monday night:
"The safety and security of our customers and associates is a top priority. After being alerted to a potential threat, we notified local law enforcement, and evacuated the store out of an abundance of caution."
