Bomb threat sparks evacuation of Houston Walmart store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Walmart store on Houston's west side has reopened after a bomb threat sparked a flurry of law enforcement activity.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating at the store on Westpark at Highway 6.

Walmart says the store was evacuated around 5:14 p.m. Monday after a bomb threat was received.

SkyEye was over the scene, where a large group of employees in Walmart smocks were gathered outside, some distance away from the building.

The all-clear was given around 7:30 p.m., as employees headed back inside the store.

Walmart released this statement to ABC13 Monday night:
"The safety and security of our customers and associates is a top priority. After being alerted to a potential threat, we notified local law enforcement, and evacuated the store out of an abundance of caution."
