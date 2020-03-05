Man's body found in backseat of burning car in north Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after a body was found in the backseat of a burning car in north Houston.

Officials say the car was spotted burning in the 4600 block of Werner near Walthall. After fire crews managed to put out the fire, they found a man's body inside. Police are still working to confirm if the car was stolen.

Investigators say the man's body was severely burned and is unrecognizable.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to call 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



