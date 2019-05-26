Body fitting description of missing swimmer recovered in Galveston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Coast Guard has ended their search for a missing swimmer at San Luis Pass near Galveston, Texas, Sunday morning.At about 1:30 a.m., Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report from a group of the 29-year-old's friends.They said they lost sight of him after he decided to go swimming alone.Local watchstanders launched aircrews and a 45-foot response boat from Freeport to the scene.Officials received a report that a 29-year-old man was missing by his friends who had lost sight of him after he decided to go swimming.At about 8 a.m., officials say they recovered a body fitting the description of missing swimmer.