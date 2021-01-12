chevron houston marathon

Katy runner hopes to save lives with Aramco Half Marathon dedicated to late wife

By
KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Bobby Eads admits he only started running because of Belinda. The Katy runner's late wife was always very healthy and loved to get out and run whenever she could, even during the hot summers.

But Belinda started to worry about her memory several years ago, and doctors diagnosed her with early onset Alzheimer's in her 50s. There is no cure, but specialists suggested exercise as part of her treatment. Bobby said running was her outlet as she battled the illness, the only time she felt normal.

Bobby and Belinda were married a little over 35 years when she passed away, and the week after the virtual 2021 Chevron Houston Marathon would have been their 38th wedding anniversary.

Bobby is running the Aramco Half Marathon in Belinda's honor. He is raising money for the Alzheimer's Association to help others impacted by the illness, and to help other families avoid the heartbreak he went through.

If you would like to learn more about the Alzheimer's Association, visit their website.
