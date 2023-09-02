Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson dies at 75, sources tell ABC News

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson died at his summer home in Chatham, Massachusetts, according to the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, the organization founded by Richardson to promote international peace and dialogue. He was 75.

"Governor Richardson passed away peacefully in his sleep last night. He lived his entire life in the service of others - including both his time in government and his subsequent career helping to free people held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad," Mickey Bergman, vice president of the Richardson Center, said in a statement Saturday.

According to the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, Richardson served as a U.S. Congressman, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and Secretary of Energy under President Bill Clinton, and Governor of New Mexico.

Former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson speaks to reporters after a news conference in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

"However, his enduring legacy is his post-government volunteer work, where his nonprofit foundation worked to free people who were held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad. Since its founding in 2011, the Center has worked with over 80 families to provide them with guidance and support during the detention of their loved ones and to engage in "fringe diplomacy" to open the doors of negotiation with foreign parties to bring home those detained. Richardson has been nominated multiple times for the Nobel Peace Prize, including this year, 2023.."

Bergman added: "Right now our focus is on supporting his family, including his wife Barbara of over 50 years, who was with him when he passed. We will share further information as it becomes available."

