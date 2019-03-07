Bicyclist struck and killed by school bus in the Heights, police say

Our investigators are en route to a fatal crash on East 8th St at Heights Blvd. Preliminary information is a male bicyclist was struck by a school bus about 3:05pm. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Please avoid the area and choose an alternate route. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 7, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are responding to a deadly accident involving a bicyclist on East 8th Street and Heights Blvd.Police say the incident happened around 3:05 p.m. when a man was hit by a school bus while riding his bicycle.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.HPD advised drivers to avoid the area and choose an alternate route.