Bicyclist struck and killed by school bus in the Heights, police say

Bicyclist killed in wreck with school bus in the Heights

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are responding to a deadly accident involving a bicyclist on East 8th Street and Heights Blvd.

Police say the incident happened around 3:05 p.m. when a man was hit by a school bus while riding his bicycle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.



HPD advised drivers to avoid the area and choose an alternate route.

