Oscars

'I am astounded:' 'Belfast' star Ciarán Hinds on his Oscar nomination, working with Dame Judi Dench

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

'Belfast' actor Ciaran Hinds on his Oscar nomination

HOLLYWOOD -- Veteran Irish actor Ciarán Hinds received the entertainment world's biggest honor... an Oscar nomination for his work in "Belfast."

Following his nomination, Hinds said "Having worked in this industry for nearly 50 years, I thought there wasn't much that could surprise me... but I can honestly say, I am astounded."

"Belfast," now nominated for seven Oscars, is writer-director Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical drama about a young boy growing up in 1960s Northern Ireland.

Hinds plays "Pop," the grandfather to Branagh's younger self in the film. The actor shared many of his scenes with an acting newcomer, 10-year-old Jude Hill, as well as acting legend and fellow Oscar nominee Dame Judi Dench.

"She's a phenomenal actress, the truth of her work, her instinct, and her ability to connect with people she's talking to," said Hinds. "There beside her is this extraordinary, brilliant young 10-year old scamp, who is a joy. And there's me in the middle trying to keep my end up! I have to say, I wouldn't have wanted to be in any other place."

"Belfast" is available on digital now and on DVD March 1.

We'll see Hinds on Oscar's red carpet March 27.

MORE | How to watch, stream this year's best picture Oscar nominees

SEE ALSO: 2022 Oscar nominations announced; 'Power of the Dog' tops with 12 nods, 'Dune' scores 10
EMBED More News Videos

2022 Oscars (1 of 20)

Jane Campion's gothic western "The Power of the Dog" led nominations for the 94th Oscars. Here are the nominees in key categories.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsaward showsmovieotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
How to watch, stream this year's best picture Oscar nominees
Jane Campion lands historic 2nd best director Oscar nomination
Oscar nominations 2022: See the full list of nominees
Troy Kotsur makes history as first deaf man nominated for an Oscar
TOP STORIES
Child shot in road rage incident as family headed to grocery store
Man gets 45 days in jail for North Freeway road rage incident
HPD searching for driver who nearly hit officers at deadly crash scene
Plumber sentenced to 25 years for molestation of child while on job
'Broken heart' cases surge during COVID, especially among women
Mild afternoons continue until a cold front arrives Saturday
These US states have lowest life expectancy, according to new report
Show More
How you can tap into Houston-area jobs as oil prices rise
13 Investigates new event task force turning blind eye to Astroworld
ABC13 to host Texas grid disaster anniversary town hall
Parents expected to address mask mandates at HISD meeting
Wanted woman accused of luring man to MS-13 gang members
More TOP STORIES News