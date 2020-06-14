Houston Dynamo, Dash partner with Kroger to feed 5,000 kids

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Dynamo and Dash players joined the effort to help feed families and children during the coronavirus pandemic.Hundreds of Kroger volunteers also helped the players package 5,000 lunches at the BBVA Stadium, home to the two teams."Kroger was going to do this event and they needed a little bit more space in order to have everybody be able to practice social distancing, and we thought what better place than to hold it here at our stadium where we have an entire concourse and stadium that they can use," said Valerie Holland, the director of community relations.The meals will be taken to their warehouse and later handed out to elementary aged children in need.Kroger donated all of the food used.The Kroger associates decorated the lunch bags to add a personal touch, the Kroger executive said.