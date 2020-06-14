Society

Houston Dynamo, Dash partner with Kroger to feed 5,000 kids

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Dynamo and Dash players joined the effort to help feed families and children during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of Kroger volunteers also helped the players package 5,000 lunches at the BBVA Stadium, home to the two teams.

"Kroger was going to do this event and they needed a little bit more space in order to have everybody be able to practice social distancing, and we thought what better place than to hold it here at our stadium where we have an entire concourse and stadium that they can use," said Valerie Holland, the director of community relations.

The meals will be taken to their warehouse and later handed out to elementary aged children in need.

Kroger donated all of the food used.

The Kroger associates decorated the lunch bags to add a personal touch, the Kroger executive said.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.

SEE RELATED STORY: Here's how JJ Watt is helping those in need during COVID-19 pandemic
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncharityfoodhouston dynamofeed our kidssportsbbva compass stadiumgrocery storehouston dash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Home invasion suspect killed in W. Houston apartment shootout
National Puerto Rican Day Parade celebration
2 innocent men injured in road rage shootings near Baybrook Mall
Southwest Freeway opens early
Atlanta officer fired after deadly shooting of black man
Saharan dust travels off Africa coast into eastern Atlantic
Ben Carson declines to back Trump's claims about black community
Show More
Hot and mostly dry this week. Changes next weekend
Coast Guard searching for missing man near Kemah
Chase ends in 1 person thrown from truck during crash
Owner of bar where intentional explosion happened in 'disbelief'
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
More TOP STORIES News