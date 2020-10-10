museum exhibit

Here's how you can attend the Bayou City Art Festival virtually

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Bayou City Art Festival is still happening this year, but it's all virtual.

That means lots of interactive options will be available from the comfort of your home.

"There were a lot of art festivals that ended up saying, 'We're done with art festivals, we'll see you in 2021.' But, that was something we definitely weren't going to do," said Executive Director of the Bayou City Art Festival Kelly Batterson. "We want to keep the arts in Houston alive. We want to support our artists, we want people to come and shop."

Guests will be able to purchase art online, and also participate in demonstrations, performances, and artist Q & As.

"We have 300 artists that are part of our virtual experience, so you're able to connect with us," Batterson said. "It's important. Art makes people feel good. It's a way to connect with the community."

"It doesn't look like it did before, but I can still create, I can still sell, I can still share my work in meaningful ways, and that's really what all artists want to do," said participating artist Summer Lydick.

The festival goes until Sunday, Oct. 11.

Click here to explore: Bayoucityartfesitval.com.

