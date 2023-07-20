Come on Barbie, let's go party: Houston's ultimate guide to celebrating summer's hottest movie

Ahead of the premiere of the Barbie movie, businesses are giving Houstonians a way to celebrate the film.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston fans are gearing up to live out their Barbie and Ken goals in anticipation of this year's biggest blockbusters.

As we know, Houstonians love a good-themed event, and plenty of Barbie-fied action awaits. Look for pink food and drink specials just about everywhere. Fans can get cupcakes, cocktails, and even Barbie-themed gelato throughout the month.

Of course, Barbie and Ken wannabes can expect fun Barbie-themed events going on across the city. And no Barbiecore happening would be complete without those hot pink looks (we were the first in town to showcase those last year). Get ready for weeks of pink-filled fun as we've curated the ultimate list of Barbie-approved events, fashion finds, and food/drink options in Houston.

Barbie eats and drinks

8th Wonder Brewery

Mattel meets Montrose at 8th Wonder Brewery. The EaDo brewery features their Montrosé, a rosé style sour perfect for Barbie fans and moviegoers. This limited-release brew can be found in a pink can at select retailers, some HEBs, and 8th Wonder. The beer is tart, bright, and elegant - a perfect pairing for triple-digit heat.

