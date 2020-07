CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) -- An infant child has died due to coronavirus in Corpus Christi, the Public Health District reports.The little boy was reportedly under the age of 6 months old."Our deepest condolences go out to his parents and family," the Nueces County Public Health District said in a statement.Councilman Ben Molina announced the child's death on social media initially, citing the infant's age as less than 6 weeks old, which differs from the district's later announcement.Authorities say they will not be releasing further information regarding the child "for privacy and confidentiality reasons."