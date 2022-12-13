Actress Zoe Saldaña happily returns to Pandora for long-awaited sequel 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

More than a decade after the record-setting "Avatar," James Cameron continues the story of the Na'vi in "The Way of Water."

LOS ANGELES -- The cast and filmmakers involved with "Avatar: The Way of Water" have been jetting around the globe, celebrating the upcoming release of the highly anticipated movie sequel.

From London to Tokyo to Seoul to Hollywood, fans have been able to see their favorite stars.

It's been just about 13 years since "Avatar" launched. It went on to gross $2.8 billion in the worldwide box office, and holds the record for the highest-grossing film of all time.

The three-hour-plus sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water" continues the story of the Na'vi, a race of extraterrestrial humanoids under attack from humans. Kate Winslet is new to the cast, joining Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña who return to their roles from the original adventure.

"I think the world is ready," Saldaña said.

"You know, we didn't feel ready when the first 'Avatar' came out in 2009. And yet, it captivated us in a way that it gave us an experience. It didn't just give us a movie to go watch, gave us an immersive experience. And he's done it again. And it is special. And please trust me when I tell you I'm not coming from a place of arrogance. I saw it last Monday. And I was transfixed by what I was witnessing, and I was a part of it. And I felt now more than ever, like I just needed to escape to Pandora so badly. And I'm so happy that now it's finally here."

"And we get to share it with the world and the movies about connecting to the people that you love," said Worthington. "I think after the pandemic, the world is ready for that, or recognizes the importance of that."

"The process of making the film was absolutely amazing," Winslet said. "I mean, the world that they all have created at Jim's instruction and guidance, and his imagination is so phenomenal. To be a part of it was just an enormous privilege. And I really felt as though I was welcomed into a tribe with open arms. They were all just terrific, and so kind, and it's a very collaborative working environment. All the younger actors were amazing. I loved getting to work with all of them."

"Avatar: The Way of Water" opens in theaters worldwide on Friday, Dec.16.

