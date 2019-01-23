AUTOMOTIVE

See hot rods and dream cars at Houston Auto Show this year

ABC13 reporter Jeff Ehling takes us to the car show and goes inside vehicles that aren't even on the market yet.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you are looking for a new vehicle or just want to test drive the latest cool cars, the Houston Auto Show at NRG Center is the place to be this week.

Fast or slow, car or truck, it has everything you're looking for.

That includes luxury SUVs like the 2019 Maserati Levante.

One of the fastest SUVs on the market, the Levante reaches 180 miles an hour and goes zero to 60 in under four seconds.

It's priced at around $75,980.


If you like to hit the great outdoors, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator is for you. It's not even on the market yet.

You can also get behind the wheel of dozens of different cars and trucks, both inside and outside NRG Center.

"When you come to the Houston Auto Show, you actually get to test drive more than 80 different vehicles in our indoor Ride and Drive lounge out front of NRG Center and our off-road tracks that we have indoor at Camp Jeep and the Ram test track," said Roshelle Salinas, Houston Auto Show Exec. VP.

The auto show opens Wednesday at noon. Through Friday, the doors open at noon and close at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's hours are from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The auto show is open 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets for adults are $12, and $5 for kids under 12.

See more from the car show on Jeff's Instagram page!

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
