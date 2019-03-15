Automotive

New Jersey dealership offering cars for $1 in weekend promotion

N.J. dealer marking down cars to $1. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 15, 2019.

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey -- In the market for a car? You can get one for $1 as part of a promotion, if you live in New Jersey.

Toms River Volkswagen will sell three cars for $1 each on Saturday.

Here's how it works.

At 8 a.m., all pre-owned vehicles on their lot will be unlocked. Participants will sit in the front seat of the vehicle they choose.

Starting at 10 a.m., the manager will walk around and mark down each vehicle.

Three of the vehicles on the lot will be marked down to just $1.

If you're sitting in the driver's seat of one of those cars, it's yours for that very low price.

The dealership says if you pass, then the person in the passenger's seat can accept the $1 offer.

They expect crowds to start lining up by 6 a.m.
