Ford recalls 270,000 cars that could roll away on their own

DETROIT, Michigan -- Ford is adding 270,000 vehicles to a recall in North America to fix a gearshift problem that could cause them to roll away unexpectedly.The addition covers certain 2013 through 2016 Fusion midsize cars with 2.5-liter engines.The company is urging drivers to always use the parking brake until repairs are made.Ford says a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade, causing the cable to detach. If that happens, a driver could shift into park but the car could be in another gear.Ford has one report of an injury and three property damage reports. Engineers are developing a fix.Last year Ford recalled 550,000 Fusions from 2013 through 2016 and Escape small SUVs from 2013 and 2014 for the same problem with a different cause.