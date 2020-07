HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to bring a 74-year-old U.S. veteran home safely.Danny Allen Sr. was was last seen in the area of State Highway 249 at Schroeder Road earlier today. No further details about his location have been provided.Allen, a U.S. Navy veteran, has been diagnosed with dementia, according to the office of Mark Herman, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable.Allen was wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts and blue Crocs. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.