Athletes with disabilities not letting it slow then down as they prep for Houston Marathon

Chevron Houston Marathon: Athletes living with disabilities inspire others to train as they prep for local running event

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some athletes living with disabilities are not letting that define them as they prepare for The Houston Marathon next week.

So often, people can let life's challenges get them down, and it could be hard to find that motivation again.

But that's not the case for athletes with 'Bee-Abled.' Despite their disabilities, they have been able to train their minds and bodies to get the job done.

More than two dozen athletes met at Memorial Park on Saturday for their last training day before the Chevron Houston Marathon next week.

Jeff Chaffin is ready, but his journey to compete has been challenging.

More than 10 years ago, he was injured and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

He had to find the motivation to get active again.

"I'm just going to start riding," he said. "Not competitive. Just spend some time on the bike outside, and I started to notice I was doing better mentally and physically."

He started getting faster and training with other athletes living with disabilities.

"I just kind of started participating in more and more events and became an advocate for the sport, an ambassador if you will," he said.

Since 2013, Chaffin has participated in 62 marathons.

"It just kind of progressed into I have to do this," he said. "Like, it's part of me now."

The group 'Bee- Abled' allows the athletes to achieve their fitness goals.

"It's a family," Gloria Suarez, the founder and executive director of 'Be Abled,' said.

She started the group for people of all ages and disabilities.

"To have a place, and also let people know that life doesn't stop after an injury or illness," she said.

She knows what it's like to feel down and out.

"When I suffered my injury, I was severely depressed for three years," she said. " I didn't think running would be my thing, but you can, trust me."

The group hopes their drive inspires others not to let challenges get in the way of living.

"You don't have to be the (fittest)individual," Chaffin said. "I mean look at me, I'm not exactly Mr. Olympia, but putting in the time, and the effort and just getting on a bike, spending time in the seat and riding, it will literally change your life."