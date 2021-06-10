'No Layups' podcast asks, 'What will happen to the Astrodome?' with guest ABC13's Mycah Hatfield

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While the future of the Astrodome today is no clearer than when it officially closed to the public 13 years ago, there is still hope that the legendary venue can be of use in the next few years.The "8th Wonder of the World" is in focus during Thursday's "No Layups" podcast with ABC13's David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali.The show is taking place ahead of a virtual public meeting by the Astrodome Conservancy, a group that is collecting proposals on the fate of the still-standing sports monument.The dome is also an ideal talking point with, a native of the Houston area, who is joining the podcast as a guest Thursday.Hatfield, who recently marked two years of reporting for her hometown TV station, is breaking down the current headlines in Houston, and might even share in some not-so-glowing words about UT with College Station-bound Nuno. (She's an Oklahoma alum.)