2 armed men rob donut shop and drag owner as he tried to get away: customer

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A customer at a donut shop in Dickinson says she and the owner were robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning.It happened at the Mr. Donuts & Kolaches shop on Highway 3 and 23rd Street at around 5:30 a.m.Krystal Martinez told ABC13 Eyewitness News two armed men came in and began demanding money.She says the owner, Seng Hourt, ran out the back of the building when one of the suspects snatched him, and dragged him back into the shop.Hourt was pistol-whipped, while Martinez was shoved.She says the suspects got away with cash from the register, their cell phones, $300 from her wallet, an iPad and other personal items."He took all kinds of stuff," she said.Martinez says she suffered a torn rotator cuff and a sprained ankle after the incident.She describes the alleged robbers as two black males who fled on foot.