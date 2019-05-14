Armed robber waves at girl after holding up grandma's beauty supply store in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for an armed suspect who held up a beauty supply store and then calmly waved at a little girl as he made his exit.Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who entered Hilda's Beauty Supply at 5410 Nordling on May 2, pointed a gun at an employee and ordered her to get on the ground.The employee refused to get on the ground because she was afraid for her granddaughter who was in the store with her."She said that he told her to lay on the floor and she refused to lay on the floor because she was not going to be able to protect my daughter," said Sayra Vallejo, mother of the child, and daughter-in-law of the victim.The suspect demanded money and the woman gave him money from the cash register.As the suspect walked out of the store, he waved to the woman's granddaughter, who waved back."She was so oblivious to everything," Vallejo said. "She just continued to play, she was in her grandma's shop. Had no idea what was going on."The suspect is described as a black male, 30 to 35 years old, 6' to 6'3, 170 to 180 pounds, brown eyes, blue jeans, and white shirt.The suspect got into a black Chevrolet Avalanche and fled the scene.If you know who this man is, you canor by calling 713-222-TIPS.