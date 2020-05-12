Armed carjacking suspect taken down by police K9 in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A carjacking suspect with an ankle monitor was busted overnight after an hour long chase in southwest Houston.

Police say this began Monday around 10 p.m. when officers spotted a car taken in an aggravated robbery. The driver took off from Fountainview near Highway 59 and led a chase all over the southwest side.

The chase ended on Westheimer near Bering and Chimney Rock where the driver and passenger fled from police.

During the search, a police dog found and bit one of the suspects that was hiding in bushes behind a building. Police say they also found a weapon in the bushes.

"He (suspect) currently has a warrant for aggravated robbery and he's also apparently on probation or something. He's got an ankle monitor on," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

The second suspect fled the scene and has not been found.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houston police departmentcar chasecarjacking
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State starts Harvey recovery program amid slow progress
Severe storms possible Tuesday northwest of Houston
Robbers on the run after creating mayhem inside Chevron
Houston city council to be tested for COVID-19 today
Chief addresses HPD shooting that killed gospel singer
Kroger opens drive through COVID-19 testing locations
SPONSORED: David Nuno makes his go-to recipe with his kids
Show More
High-speed Houston police chase ends in arrest
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Kids suffering from COVID-19 may develop unknown syndrome
Body at Hermann Park identified as exiled Iranian activist
Houston city council member tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News