Armed carjacking suspect taken down by police K9 in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A carjacking suspect with an ankle monitor was busted overnight after an hour long chase in southwest Houston.Police say this began Monday around 10 p.m. when officers spotted a car taken in an aggravated robbery. The driver took off from Fountainview near Highway 59 and led a chase all over the southwest side.The chase ended on Westheimer near Bering and Chimney Rock where the driver and passenger fled from police.During the search, a police dog found and bit one of the suspects that was hiding in bushes behind a building. Police say they also found a weapon in the bushes."He (suspect) currently has a warrant for aggravated robbery and he's also apparently on probation or something. He's got an ankle monitor on," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.The second suspect fled the scene and has not been found.