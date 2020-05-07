Travel

Amtrak requiring face masks on riders starting Monday in COVID-19 response

(Shutterstock)

Amtrak is requiring all riders in stations, on trains, and on thruway buses wear facial coverings beginning Monday.

"The safety of Amtrak's customers and employees is our top priority and requiring a facial covering is one more way we can protect everyone," Amtrak President and CEO Bill Flynn said Thursday. "Amtrak continues to operate as an essential service for those who must travel during this public health crisis. Our services will be even more critical as our nation recovers."

Amtrak's new policy will require customers wear a facial covering or mask over their nose and mouth while in stations, on trains and thruway buses.

Officials said the facial coverings can be removed when people are eating in designated areas, in their private rooms, or seated alone or with a travel companion in their own pair of seats.

Small children who are not able to wear a facial covering are exempt from this requirement.


The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the use of simple cloth facial coverings or masks to slow the spread of the virus and prevent transmission.

Customers must supply their own facial covering.

Amtrak has instituted other measures to combat COVID-19 including reducing coach and business class sales to 50% capacity, cashless payments in stations and on trains, and signs and barriers to promote social distancing in high traffic areas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelpennsylvanianew jerseydelawarehealthface maskbusamtrakcoronavirusu.s. & worldtrainscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Justice Dept moves to dismiss criminal case against Michael Flynn
No jail time for violating COVID-19 orders, TX governor says
Texas Attorney General told to stop meddling in salon court case
Man accused of 3 murders committed within an hour
Vintage aircraft flyover for Houston moved to Mother's Day
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
Sunny today, storms return to Houston Friday
Show More
Houston Texans' 2020 schedule to be announced today
Houston Moms Blog shares unique ideas for Teacher Appreciation Week
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
Multiple loose spools spotted in middle of I-10 near downtown
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
More TOP STORIES News