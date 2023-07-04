'An American man is dying:' Fight to bring home US citizens wrongfully detained in foreign countries

A mural unveiled in Montrose features 15 American hostages in foreign countries. The event was a rally that came with a plea for Washington to step up and bring them home.

Among those represented in the mural are Houstonians Luke Denman, Austin Tice and Zack Shahin.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Families of American hostages wrongfully detained around the world spent this Independence Day in Montrose with the Bring Our Families Home Campaign.

They were there to unveil a new mural, but the main focus of the event was a call to President Joe Biden to get their family members home.

"Our campaign urges President Biden to meet with our families and secure the release of our loved ones using all available tools," Neda Sharghi of the Bring Our Families Home Campaign said.

The James Foley Foundation, whose mission is to bring American hostages home, indicates there are currently 59 Americans being wrongfully detained around the world. The new mural, which is located in the 1200 block of Westheimer, honors 15 of those 59 - including three from the Houston area.

Luke Denman is from Houston and was detained in Venezuela in 2020 after being accused of trying to capture the country's president.

His parents spoke at Tuesday morning's event.

"I'd like to tell you how I start every morning of my life for three years. I wake up and think of Luke," his mom, Kay Denman, said. "I have seven kids, but Luke's right on my mind every minute."

The other two Houstonians featured on the mural are Austin Tice and Zack Shahin.

Tice has been held in Syria since 2012 after being kidnapped while reporting in the country. Shahin has been in the United Arab Emirates since 2008 on accusations of embezzlement.

"This is urgent. The clock is ticking," Shahin's sister-in-law, Aida Dagher, said. "An American man is dying. It's a sad story."

We've recently seen what it takes to get an American hostage home, as it required sending Viktor Bout, an arms dealer known as "The Merchant of Death," back to Russia in exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Bringing Americans like Denman, Tice, and Shahin home is a complicated issue, but the families at Tuesday's event said they won't stop fighting until it happens.

"The thing about missing someone is it's not just about the grief. It's missing the joy," Austin Tice's sister, Meagan Malone, said. "It's time, beyond time, for the family to be whole again. It's time for Austin to come home."

We've also covered David Barnes in the past, he is from The Woodlands and is currently being detained in Russia on unsubstantiated accusations of child abuse in the United States.

He is not featured on the new mural, but the State Department has said they are keeping in constant touch with Barnes, his family, and their legal team.

