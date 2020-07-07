Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl believed to have been abducted

CENTER, TEXAS (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old, who is believed to have been abducted in east Texas.

Authorities say Zimia Ann Whitaker was last seen in Center, Texas, which is just northeast of Nacogdoches.

They believe she is in grave or immediate danger.



Zenas Montre Whitaker, 27, is listed as the suspect and was last seen driving a brown Ford Fusion with a temporary license plate.

The license plate number is unknown, authorities say.

The child is being described as a white, 2-year-old girl with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing at about 2 feet 6 inches and weighs 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and white shorts.



The suspect is being described as a white male with black hair and brown eyes, standing at about 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Center Police Department at 936-598-2788.
