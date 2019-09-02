amber alert

Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl out of Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl out of Pearland.

Police say they are searching for Irene Alejandra Nunez, who was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, and black slide shoes.

Authorities are also searching for Kevin Mauricio Caceres in connection with her abduction.

According to police, Caceres was driving a 2013 Buick Enclave with license plate MLM7190.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Pearland police at 281-997-4186.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pearlandamber alertmissing teenager
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMBER ALERT
6-year-old at center of Amber Alert found dead: Police
Amber Alert issued for 18-month-old boy from Dallas
Missing El Paso children found safe in Mexico
2-year-old boy abducted in League City found safe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gunman in deadly Midland-Odessa shooting identified
2 teens, 1 adult injured in ATV crash in Crosby: Sheriff
West Texas shooting victim kept asking about her baby: doctor
17-month-old child among victims wounded in Odessa shooting
Customers remember Sugar Land store clerk after his death
Two men allegedly rob elderly woman at Family Dollar
Justin Verlander throws third career no-hitter in Astros 2-0 win
Show More
Pitbull cancels concert to be with family in Florida ahead of Dorian
Kevin Hart injured in car crash, CHP says
Dorian now a catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane
New gun laws go into effect in Texas
Death toll rises to 7 in Odessa shooting in West Texas
More TOP STORIES News