Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl out of Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl out of Pearland.Police say they are searching for Irene Alejandra Nunez, who was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, and black slide shoes.Authorities are also searching for Kevin Mauricio Caceres in connection with her abduction.According to police, Caceres was driving a 2013 Buick Enclave with license plate MLM7190.Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Pearland police at 281-997-4186.