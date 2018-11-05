AMBER ALERT

Amber Alert: 13-year-old North Carolina girl snatched from her front yard

Amber Alert issued for Lumberton 13-year-old taken outside of home

LUMBERTON, North Carolina --
The FBI and Lumberton Police Department are looking for 13-year-old Hania Noleia Aguilar after authorities said an unidentified man snatched her from her front yard Monday morning.

It happened just before 7 a.m. at Rosewood Mobile Home Park while she was waiting to go to school.

An Amber Alert was then issued for the girl around 10 a.m.

Witnesses said the man had a yellow bandana over his face, so they did not get a good look at him.

They said he grabbed Aguilar and forced her into a stolen green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina tag NWS 984.

Aguilar is approximately 5 feet tall and 126 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.

"Our main concern right now is getting this young lady back to her family," Lumberton Police Department Chief Michael Mcneill said during a news conference.

If anyone locates or sees Aguilar or the vehicle, they're asked to contact Sgt. Pete Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department 910-371-3845 immediately.
