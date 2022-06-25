amazing video

Bald eagle snatches Yorkie off porch in Canada: VIDEO

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Bald eagle snatches Yorkie off porch in Canada

CHICAGO -- A home backyard camera captured the incredible moment a dog escaped the clutches of a bald eagle in Canada.

A Yorkie named Coco was in her backyard when a bald eagle swooped down and snatched her right off the porch.

She somehow freed herself and sprinted back to safety.

Don't worry; she's OK.

Coco's owner said she was scratched up a bit, but is now running around like nothing happened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsamazing videobald eaglecanadau.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMAZING VIDEO
Base jumper's terrifying stunt mishap caught on video
Cat jumps out 5th floor window amid fire, walks away: VIDEO
Video shows fiery crash between Amtrak train and truck
World's largest snow maze open for visitors
TOP STORIES
Women's clinic closed for abortions after Roe v. Wade was overturned
Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden
Supreme Court overturns Roe in landmark case on abortion rights
Companies willing to cover travel costs for those getting an abortion
DA's office prioritizing resources to clear capital murder case pileup
Brian Laundrie confession letter released: 'I ended her life'
A hot weekend ahead of more widespread rain chances next week
Show More
Doctors fear rise in maternal mortality after Roe V. Wade overturned
Overturning Roe will lead to stretched resources for pregnant people
Trigger laws and pre-Roe laws make abortions illegal in Texas
Parents of teen shot by deputy 5 times sues Harris County
2 people shot in SW Houston, leaving 1 man dead, police say
More TOP STORIES News