For the first time, a woman is serving as 2nd Chief for Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas

Second Chief Millie Thompson Williams marks the first woman in the prestigious role for the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas.

ALABAMA-COUSHATTA RESERVATION, Texas (KTRK) -- The new year marks the beginning of a historic chapter for the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas. For the first time, a woman serves as the Second Chief for the reservation home to more than 1,500 people.

Millie Thompson Williams, 66, addressed the public for the first time in her official position at a news conference Tuesday morning alongside Principal Chief Donnis Battise. The tribe's election committee selected her for the prestigious role in September after her cousin initially nominated her.

"I never thought this was where I would be. As I was growing up, it was mainly men. That's all I would see (in leadership positions). But I'm sitting here in front of you. This is exciting. I was nervous, very nervous. But it's kind of exciting knowing that God has placed me here," Williams said.

"I am proud to have a female chief now. It has been a long time coming. I'm glad to have her as a partner and Second Chief," Battise said.

Williams was born and raised on the 10,200-acre reservation in southeast Texas, located 17 miles east of Livingston in Polk County. She spent most of her life as an educator and has been working as the health and mental health coordinator for the tribe's Head Start program for the last 37 years.

She is a mother to four children and a grandmother to six. On the weekends, she teaches tribal language classes at the tribe's church.

Williams said she hopes to inspire young Indigenous girls to overcome any challenges they may face in pursuing their dreams.

"I would like to encourage them; you can be whatever you want to be in life. You can go and reach for your goals. Reach out for the stars. (I'd) just encourage them and talk to them individually one-on-one," Williams said.

Tribal council members said their leadership priorities would be improving education, language, housing, and healthcare on the reservation. They held the official inauguration ceremony for Williams and Battise on Sunday. Both positions are lifetime roles.

