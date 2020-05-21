Shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi injures security officer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) -- An active shooter situation at a south Texas military installation appears to be over.

Security personnel were called to respond to an active shooter at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi around 6:15 a.m.

The shooter was no longer a threat, according to a statement from Navy officials.

A member of the Navy's security force at the facility was injured, officials said.

It wasn't yet clear what exactly happened.

Although the active threat appeared to be over, the military installation remained on lockdown and all gates were still closed.



NAS Corpus Christi is home to four naval training squadrons, the Chief of Naval Air Training, and several aviation programs that train pilots from the Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, as well as foreign pilots, according to Navy records online.

This is a developing story and will be updated momentarily. Refresh for new information.
