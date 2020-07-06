ABC13 to host "Athletes & The Fight Against Racism" town hall tonight

Brennan Scarlett, Houston Texans linebacker

Jamia Fields, Houston Dash forward

Natalie Hinds, Midland, Texas native, multi-time All-American swim sprinter

Selvin Young, former University of Texas running back

Spencer Tillman, sportscaster and former Houston Oilers running back

Travis Johnson, former Houston Texans defensive end

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13, Houston's most-watched television station, presents "Athletes & the Fight Against Racism," a one-hour virtual town hall on Monday, July 6 (7-8 p.m. CDT), to discuss how athletes and coaches are addressing the national conversation on racism, inequality and police brutality.ABC13 Sports director Greg Bailey will address the decisions that sparked headlines from across the sports world, from former quarterback Colin Kaepernick taking a knee on the field and the NFL apologizing for not listening to players' earlier protests about racial injustice, to NASCAR's decision to ban the Confederate flag from its races and properties.The virtual town hall will stream live on Monday, July 6 (7-8 p.m. CDT) on ABC13.com, streaming on ABC13's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC13's app, and ABC13's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku.