8th grader arrested for alleged threat at Friendswood Junior High School

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
An eighth grade student at Friendswood Junior High has been arrested after allegedly making a terroristic threat.

Friendswood police say another student tipped off a school resource officer after finding the threat on social media.

No one was injured. The student now faces felony charges.

The Friendswood Police Department said heightened security and safety measures have been put in place at all Friendswood schools through the end of the year.

The arrest comes on the heels of a school shooting that killed 10 people and injured 13 others Friday at Santa Fe High School, located about 13 miles south of Friendswood.
