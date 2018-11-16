Police looking for person who fatally pushed 89-year-old psychologist from subway platform

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has the details at Penn Station.

By
MANHATTAN, New York --
Kurt Salzinger was 89 years old, and he filled those years with family and friends and thirst for knowledge so endless that he wrote more than a dozen books filled with what he learned.

Salzinger, a well-known psychologist, was a native of Austria who fled the country as the Nazis took over. As one of his neighbors described it, "He survived the Nazis, but he didn't survive going to Macy's."

Salzinger and his wife, Deanna Chitayat, took the 3 Train to Macy's one day just before Halloween.

Suddenly, a guy came running towards them. He was trying to catch the train they were leaving.

Chitayat saw the blood, and saw that her husband was not moving.

"I kept screaming 'oh my God, Kurt, Kurt!" she said.

The man who knocked them over stopped, looked at Salzinger, bleeding and motionless on the platform, and got right on the train.

Salzinger, an author, professor, father and a husband died days later.

Police have not been able to find the man who knocked him over.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
subway crimeMidtownNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Security guard who accidentally shot girl says he had no choice
Man receives light sentence for raping a dying woman
Uncle of Lamar High student shot near campus speaking out
Travis Scott reveals lineup for ASTROWORLD Festival
Police called after clumsy deer breaks into home
Galveston residents concerned about dog attacks on the island
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
Warmer weekend with another cold front Sunday
Show More
20K known gang members in Houston, Acevedo says
Houston gang war blamed for double drive-by shooting
Police officers rappelling down 20-story hotel downtown
Falling tree narrowly misses Eyewitness News reporter
BLUE FLASH: Meteor captured shooting across Texas sky
More News