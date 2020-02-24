7 injured after gun accidentally discharges at north Harris County flea market, one man detained

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigation is underway after a shooting occurred on Sunday night at the Sabadomingo flea market at 8712 Airline in north Houston.

The facility was being used as a dance hall that was filled with families and small children before the incident unfolded.

One party-goer was struck directly in the leg, but police say the bullet went straight through.

That bullet is believed to have ricocheted, leaving six others struck by its debris.

All of the victims went to the emergency room as a precaution.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that weapons are prohibited inside the dance hall, as it is typically a family-friendly event.


The man who had the gun told deputies he had it in his pocket before it slipped, causing the discharge.

