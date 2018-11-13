UPDATE: Claire Tidwell, 6, just went into surgery. She was hit by stray bullet at the McDonald’s drive-thru yesterday. Mom tells me doctors aren’t sure they’ll be able to remove the bullet. Family asking for your prayers. #abc13 https://t.co/mqKHsPr5G8 pic.twitter.com/ObhJjd50Ou — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) November 13, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4677717" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The father of a little girl who was shot during a Houston robbery described what happened after they realized she had been hit by a bullet.

A 6-year-old girl is recovering from a 2-hour surgery after a stray bullet fired by a security guard hit her in the leg as she sat in her family's car in a McDonald's drive-thru.Doctors at Memorial Hermann Hospital removed the bullet lodged in her left leg. It's not clear yet if Claire has serious nerve damage.Claire's family says she couldn't feel her foot or move it before the surgery.Houston police say a security guard opened fire on a theft suspect, striking him and the little girl at the drive-thru. It happened outside a T-Mobile store in the 5500 block of Airline on Monday afternoon. Police say the suspect was trying to steal a cell phone.Christopher Bradley, 28, a commissioned security officer according to online records, is being held in HPD's jail on a charge of aggravated assault."She's okay. She's stable," said Danny, Claire's father. "There was gunshots. We were sitting in the car, ordering food. All of a sudden, gunshots started going off everywhere. It was so loud that we knew it was close. It was so close that we ducked in the seat, because we couldn't tell where it was coming from. As the shots were going off, my daughter said, 'Daddy, I'm hurt.' I turned around and there was blood everywhere. I knew she was shot, so I just left."Claire's family says the girl was sitting in the back middle seat when the shooting happened. She was the only child sitting back there. Her 13-year-old brother Trey was in the front passenger seat.Claire's mother Kathy tells Eyewitness News Danny drove with one hand while applying pressure to Claire's gunshot wound. As he was racing home, he managed to call Kathy, who wasn't there at the time of the shooting."All I heard him say was, 'Call 911. Claire was shot.' I ran outside and he was pulling up seconds later while I was on the phone with 911. Claire was very brave. All she said was, 'I am going to be OK, Mom," Kathy explained.Kathy says Trey helped identified the suspects with the police. Officials gave him a special badge.The family is asking for prayers as Claire recovers from surgery.