5-year-old boy crushed and killed by falling table at NW Harris Co. church

A 5-year-old child has died after authorities say a table fell on him at a northwest Harris County church.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 5-year-old child has died after authorities say a table fell on him in northwest Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. at the Signs And Wonders Apostolic Outreach Ministries in the 1740 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway, near Ella Blvd.

It's unclear how many people were at the church when it happened.

The boy was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he later died.

Authorities are still investigating to see if there was something on top of it that may have caused it to fall.
